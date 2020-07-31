B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. 85,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

