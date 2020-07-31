Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 23,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.62. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.