Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 23,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.62. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

