Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 21,180,716 Shares

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77.

BAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 3,043,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,384,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 117,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,579 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 223,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

