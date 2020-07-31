Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 801,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

