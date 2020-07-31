Barclays Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $188.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a positive rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,174. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.93. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEX by 42.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in WEX by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

