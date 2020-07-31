Barrington Research Raises Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $48.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perficient by 65.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

