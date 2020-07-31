BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Chairman Mark D. Hogan Acquires 5,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,463.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

