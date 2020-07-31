Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $251.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.13.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $7,243,709.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,633 shares of company stock worth $35,033,692. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

