BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.95.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,580,040. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.