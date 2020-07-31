BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.95.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,580,040. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
