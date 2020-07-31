Bitcoin Gold Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $171.88 million and approximately $38.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00087151 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates, TDAX and Vebitcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00651139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00071336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, BitMarket, TDAX, Korbit, Braziliex, Bitinka, Negocie Coins, Bitlish, HitBTC, Coinone, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Bit-Z, Ovis, Gate.io, Exrates, Crex24, Graviex, Kucoin, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Binance, Bitsane, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, Bittrex, BitFlip, Bithumb, Indodax, Bleutrade, DSX, CEX.IO, Exmo, OKEx, QuadrigaCX, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, SouthXchange, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

