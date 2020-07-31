BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $570.16. 9,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.