Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,655. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.