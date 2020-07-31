Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 2.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,355,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,444. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

