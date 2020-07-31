BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $170.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $158.19. 497,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $165.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

