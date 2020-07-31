Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,648,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,708,388. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.85. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

