Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $16,370,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 271,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.