BP (LON:BP) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about BP (LON:BP) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected BP's analysis:

LON BP traded down GBX 10.45 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 283.35 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,074,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.57. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($382.28). Insiders have acquired 296 shares of company stock worth $93,984 over the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

