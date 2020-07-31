Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,337. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

