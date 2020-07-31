Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 311,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

