Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.72. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.