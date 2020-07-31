Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.66. 44,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,847. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

