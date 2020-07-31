Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIPC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 8,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,127. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,016,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.