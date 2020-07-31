C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 168,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.22.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.