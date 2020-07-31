Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million.

Shares of CATC stock remained flat at $$54.50 on Friday. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920. The company has a market cap of $295.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

