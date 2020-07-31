Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. Cfra downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. 188,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.75 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

