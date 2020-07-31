Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 8,674 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.87% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 86,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 60,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 377.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.27. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,900. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBSS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

