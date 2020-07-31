Capital Management Corp VA Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

KMI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,532. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.