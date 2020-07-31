Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,735. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

