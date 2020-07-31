Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,144,000.

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,981. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

