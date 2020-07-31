Capital Management Corp VA Grows Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.29% of Livent worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 22,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Livent by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,143 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 348.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 884,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 687,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 74.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 668,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 410,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

LTHM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 63,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,898. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $919.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

