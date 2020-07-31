Capital Management Corp VA Grows Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 456,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,820. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

