Capital Management Corp VA Has $12.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,333,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 74.38%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.