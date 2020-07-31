Capital Management Corp VA Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,833,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,140. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.