Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 321,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.62.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

