Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.22% of Moelis & Co worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,278 shares of company stock worth $3,431,265. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

