Capital Management Corp VA Sells 113,565 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,565 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,275. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

