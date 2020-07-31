Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 14,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 102.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

