Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,249. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

