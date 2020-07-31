Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,298. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

CAG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

