Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,884 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 350,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

