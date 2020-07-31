Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $236.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

