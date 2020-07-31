Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.39. 254,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.29. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

