Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

BHLB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 444,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,185. The company has a market cap of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

