Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 172,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,038. The company has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

