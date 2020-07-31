Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Invests $667,000 in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CATC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

