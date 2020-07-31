Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,028,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,888,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,014,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.87. 12,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,983. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

