Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,697. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

