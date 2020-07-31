Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.04.

TDOC traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.10. 100,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,258. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $239.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.