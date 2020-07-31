Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.96. 8,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

