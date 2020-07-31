Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,675,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $82.66. 12,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.